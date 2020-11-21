Monaco 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Fabregas penalty seals remarkable comeback

Paris, November 21: Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain threw away a two-goal lead against Monaco as Kevin Volland's second-half brace and a late Cesc Fabregas penalty secured a remarkable 3-2 win at Stade Louis II on Friday (November 20).
Thomas Tuchel's side had looked to be cruising to a ninth consecutive top-flight win thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double against his former side before the interval.
Monaco were a team reborn in the second half, though, and claimed a stunning three points thanks to Volland's close-range strikes and Fabregas' 84th-minute spot-kick, with PSG's Abdou Diallo was sent off in the penalty incident.
The result means PSG's lead at the Ligue 1 summit can be cut to just two points if Lille overcome Lorient on Sunday.