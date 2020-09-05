Football
Monaco reveal 'suspected' COVID-19 cases

By Guy Atkinson
Monaco
Ligue 1 side Monaco confirmed on Friday that two people from the club are suspected of having contracted COVID-19.

Monaco, September 5: Monaco have revealed that two people from the club are suspected of contracting COVID-19.

The Ligue 1 club did not confirm who the pair were, only that neither's condition was a cause for worry and that health protocols were being followed.

A statement on the club's website read: "Two members of the professional group are suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Their state of health does not cause concern.

"They are subject to the health protocol in force and are under the supervision of the medical staff."

Recently Ligue 1 champions PSG had confirmed that three of their players had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Though the Qatar-owned club did not reveal the names, French media reported that star player Neymar wa sone among them.

PSG confirm three players have tested positive for COVID-19

Monaco have picked up four points from their opening two games of the 2020-21 ligue 1 campaign.

Ligue 1 Fixtures | Results | Points Table

They are are next scheduled to be in action on September 13 against Nantes.

Story first published: Saturday, September 5, 2020, 4:10 [IST]
