Monaco reveal 'suspected' COVID-19 cases

Monaco, September 5: Monaco have revealed that two people from the club are suspected of contracting COVID-19.
The Ligue 1 club did not confirm who the pair were, only that neither's condition was a cause for worry and that health protocols were being followed.
A statement on the club's website read: "Two members of the professional group are suspected of being infected with COVID-19. Their state of health does not cause concern.
"They are subject to the health protocol in force and are under the supervision of the medical staff."
Recently Ligue 1 champions PSG had confirmed that three of their players had tested positive for the dreaded virus.
Though the Qatar-owned club did not reveal the names, French media reported that star player Neymar wa sone among them.
Monaco have picked up four points from their opening two games of the 2020-21 ligue 1 campaign.
They are are next scheduled to be in action on September 13 against Nantes.