Monaco's Keita Balde moving closer to Italy return with Inter Milan

Bengaluru, August 12: Inter Milan's astronomical summer shopping spree shows no signs of stopping as now according to reports, the Italian side have agreed to bring Monaco attacker Keita Balde to San Siro on a season-long loan deal.
Inter boss Luciano Spaletti is apparently eager to build a team with young blood and has consequently gone after players under the age of 30 in the transfer market.
Their imminent return to the UEFA Champions League has made them bolster their side considerably, and they have already added quality players such as Radja Nainggolan, Stefan De Vrij, Sime Vrsaljko and Lautaro Martinez, among others.
Keita Balde, who is 23, has now become one of the main targets of the Italian side and according to reports in Italy, both the sides have agreed on a full-season loan deal.
Keita Baldé from Monaco to Inter on loan with buy option, here we go ✅ #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2018
The former Barcelona academy player will reportedly join Inter on a €6 million loan deal with the Serie A giants having an option to make the player’s move permanent for €30 million at the end of the season.
The Senegal international already has previous experience of playing in the Serie A as he was with Lazio before moving to Monaco.
Balde joined Monaco for €30 million last summer but only was a relative success in his first season at France.
He registered eight goals and five assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances last term but one year after his departure from Rome, the Senegal international is set to make a return to Milan, where Inter are presumed to be Juventus’ main title contenders this term.
That's a real RW, that's why Inter needs Keita Baldé ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/yA9vgbvdeC— interista (@nerazzurri_Fr) August 10, 2018
The 23-year-old was also left out of the Monaco side for their season opener at Nantes this weekend and is now expected to sign with Inter in the coming days.
Inter have also recently been linked with an ambitious move for Real Madrid's Luka Modric but the deal looks very much unlikely now and it seems Keita might be the last addition of Inter this summer.