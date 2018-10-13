Football

New Monaco coach Henry turned down 'attractive offers'

By
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry

Monaco, October 13: Thierry Henry has revealed that he turned down "some very attractive offers" before signing a three-year deal as Monaco coach.

The 41-year-old was announced as the Ligue 1 side's new boss on Saturday (October 13), following the dismissal of Leonardo Jardim two days earlier.

Henry had been linked with Aston Villa before Dean Smith's appointment on Wednesday (October 10), as well as the Egypt national team.

Posting on Twitter, Henry said the lure of returning to the club where he made his professional debut in 1994 was too great to resist.

"It is with great pride that I have accepted the position of manager of Monaco," he said.

"I was fortunate to receive some very attractive offers over the last few months but Monaco will always be close to my heart.

"Having started my footballing career with this great club, it seems like fate that I will now begin my managerial career here too.

"I'm incredibly excited to be given this opportunity but now the hard work must begin. Can't wait."

His first game in charge for Monaco is a visit to Strasbourg on Saturday (October 20) in Ligue 1 before a meeting with Club Brugge in the Champions League four days later.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
