Atletico Madrid could send Alvaro Morata back to Chelsea

Bengaluru, May 14: Atletico Madrid could terminate the loan of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata this summer after it appeared that they will need to pay Chelsea an added fee to continue the 18-month-deal into next season.
The 26-year-old joined the La Liga side in January this term after failing to cement a regular spot in Chelsea. He started the season as Chelsea's main striker but was soon replaced by Gonzalo Higuain following the Argentine's loan move to Stamford Bridge in January.
Morata at first struck up a successful partnership with Antoine Griezmann mustering six goals in 16 appearances for Atletico so far but latest reports have suggested that it has failed to impress Simeone enough to warrant the club forking out the extra fee and now the Argentine manager is looking to bring in a more effective striker replacing him, putting his future again in doubt.
Atletico Madrid are currently deciding on whether or not to keep #Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata for another year, with AS reporting that a fee for another season at the Wanda Metropolitano would be €18m. #CFC pic.twitter.com/iuseGqHQSZ— The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 11, 2019
This, however, could come as a piece of good news for Chelsea in an unusual way. The Blues have been hit by a two-window transfer ban and are unable to sign any new players coming Summer.
And given that they could see Olivier Giroud leaving the club for a different challenge, having an extra attacking option available could be beneficial for them.
Sarri is understood to be a fan of Morata and could be tempted to give him another chance. However, with other loan forwards, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi also set to return to Chelsea, it could put Sarri under even more pressure to pick his favourite choices in the line-up.