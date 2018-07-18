Football

Mother of Brazil World Cup footballer Taison is rescued

Written By: Aveel Chakraborty
Kolkata, July 18: Poilce recovered Rosangela Freda, the mother of Brazil and Shakhtar Donetsk footballer Taison, who was kidnapped by an armed gang on Monday.

The incident took place in the midfielder's home city of Pelotas in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. The kidnapping was caught at the house's CCTV footage.

Freda was collecting a bouquet of flowers at the gate of her home, when a car pulled up in front and three men stormed out of it with one of them holding a pistol.

The gang then chased the footballer's mother as she ran towards her home and afterwards she is dragged into the car which then speeded away.

The onlookers then called on the police who tracked the vehicle and rescued Taison's mother from a house in Pelotas where she was being held captive.

Police authorities have till now arrested four men and one woman, one of whom was armed while another suspect reportedly managed to escape from the scene. Three vehicles have also been seized by the police, two of which were stolen and using fake number plates during the operation.

Freda has been sent home following some inquiry and the footballer's mother is reportedly in good health.

"She is well," said detective Rafael Lopes following the release.

"Apart from the fright, there is no injury."

"They knew who she was and that was why they went after her.

The 30-year-old winger was a part of Brazil's World Cup squad in Russia, though he did not play any games.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
