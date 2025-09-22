IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

Football Mourinho Returns To Benfica With Focus On Club Success, Not Rivalry With Porto Jose Mourinho emphasises his commitment to Benfica's ambitions rather than a rivalry with Porto. He aims for success in his return to coaching in Portugal. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Jose Mourinho clarified that his return to Benfica as head coach was not intended to provoke his former club, Porto. Appointed as Bruno Lage's successor, Mourinho began his tenure with a 3-0 victory over AVS. This marks his first coaching role in Portugal since leaving Porto in 2004 for Chelsea.

Mourinho, who is now 62, achieved significant success at Porto, securing two league titles, the UEFA Cup (now known as the Europa League), and the Champions League. Despite this history, he emphasized that his current focus is on Benfica's ambitions rather than any rivalry with Porto.

Mourinho expressed excitement about leading a club with high aspirations like Benfica. He stated, "I came to Benfica to enjoy the opportunity to once again coach a club with winning ambitions at a high level." His comments underline his commitment to achieving success with Benfica.

The coach acknowledged that he does not anticipate a warm welcome when Benfica visits Porto on October 5. Reflecting on past experiences, he noted that even during his time with Chelsea, applause at Dragao Stadium was absent.

Mourinho maintained respect for Porto, acknowledging its status as one of the world's top clubs. He said, "If someone asks me if Porto is one of the biggest clubs in the world, I'd say yes." His remarks highlight mutual respect despite current competitive dynamics.

He also mentioned his personal connection to Porto: "If someone asks me if I have a special affection for Porto, I'd say yes." This sentiment reflects the deep ties he shares with the club from his successful tenure there.

Upcoming Challenges

Mourinho anticipates a challenging match against Porto but views it as part of football life. He remarked on how both teams are driven by their desire to win: "FC Porto wants to win, we want to win." This competitive spirit underscores the upcoming encounter between these historic clubs.

As Mourinho embarks on this new chapter with Benfica, he remains focused on achieving success while respecting past affiliations. His return adds an intriguing dynamic to Portuguese football as he navigates familiar rivalries and new challenges.