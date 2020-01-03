Football
Mourinho fears Kane to face lengthy lay-off after hamstring blow

By
Harry Kane
Harry Kane could face a long lay-off with the hamstring injury he sustained at Southampton, Jose Mourinho has revealed.

Bengaluru, January 3: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho expects striker Harry Kane to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Kane, scorer of 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, pulled up late in the second half after having a goal disallowed and left the ground on crutches.

He will definitely miss Tottenham's FA Cup third-round clash at Middlesbrough on Sunday (January 5).

Hamstring is always negative – Mourinho waiting on Kane news

"We don't know yet, but I think later today we will have news," Mourinho said at a press conference .

"But if you ask me for my feeling, good news or bad news, I'm more on the bad news than the good news, that's my feeling. What he felt, leaving the match, the way he did it, it took him only two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.

"Some opinions from the medical department before he has all the tests, I don't think we will have good news. I think we will lose him for some period."

Kane has been injury-free this season but has had several lay-offs in the last few seasons because of ankle problems.

Hamstring injuries vary in their severity but typically a tear could result in around month on the sidelines.

It would be a major blow to Tottenham who are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after mediocre results at Christmas.

"His quality, the routines we have for him, every minute of every game he doesn't play we will miss him," Mourinho said. "But I don't want to be crying all the time, want to focus on the players available."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

