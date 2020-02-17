Marega hits out at Vitoria fans and referee after suffering alleged racist abuse

Guimaraes (Portugal), February 17: Porto striker Moussa Marega walked off after suffering alleged racist abuse at Vitoria Guimaraes and he hit out at their fans and the match officials.
Marega celebrated his 60th-minute goal, which put Porto 2-1 up at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on Sunday, by pointing to his skin and was subsequently booked by referee Luis Godinho.
Objects were thrown in the direction of the Mali international, who made the decision to leave the pitch 10 minutes later.
Marega's team-mates tried to encourage him to stay on, but he was eventually helped down the tunnel and displayed his middle fingers to the supporters.
After the match, he posted on Instagram: "I would just like say to these idiots who come to the stadium to make racist chants … go f*** yourselves.
Gostaria apenas de dizer a esses idiotas que vêm ao estádio fazer gritos racistas ... vá se foder 🖕🏾🖕🏾 E também agradeço aos árbitros por não me defenderem e por terem me dado um cartão amarelo porque defendo minha cor da pele. Espero nunca mais encontrá-lo em um campo de futebol! VOCÊ É UMA VERGONHA !!!!
"And I also thank the referees for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defend my skin colour.
"I hope I never meet you on a football pitch again! YOU ARE A DISGRACE!!!"
Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said former Vitoria player Marega had been targeted from the warm-up and the club were "indignant" with what occurred.
Vitoria president Miguel Pinto Lisboa condemned the alleged abuse but suggested the 28-year-old did not help himself with his actions.
"At Vitoria we have players of all colours, races and creeds. We promote gender and race quality in sport and do not engage in behaviours that may harm that," he said.
"If any Vitoria supporter behaved this way we will take appropriate action, but it seems to me there were also provocative actions intended to stoke the fire.
"The player's attitude was visible on the television cameras."
Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Fernando Gomes said in a statement: "Racist behaviour is intolerable in an open and evolved society.
"The perpetrators of racist insults must be identified and brought to justice. The Portuguese Football Federation repudiates racist behaviour, wherever it comes from and wherever it occurs.
"On Sunday, Moussa Marega was the target of racist insults that cannot fail to be severely punished, in a serious and condemnable incident.
"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its solidarity with Moussa Marega. As the FPF president I assure you I will continue to do everything so that fans who do not respect football are definitively outside the stadium. This is an urgent fight for the whole society."