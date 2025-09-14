Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka batter who wins Man of the Match award in Asia Cup win vs Bangladesh

Football Moyes Confident In Beto And Everton's Attackers Despite Goalless Draw Against Aston Villa David Moyes remains optimistic about Everton's attack, highlighting Beto's potential despite a goalless draw with Aston Villa. The match showcased missed opportunities but also positive performances from players like Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Everton's manager, David Moyes, remains unfazed about his team's offensive capabilities despite a goalless draw against Aston Villa. The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium saw Everton dominate early on but struggle to convert chances, largely due to Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's stellar performance. Michael Keane, marking his 200th Premier League game for Everton, missed several opportunities, with Martinez thwarting him twice in the second half.

Striker Beto also failed to capitalise on two clear chances during the match. Despite Everton's inability to score from 20 attempts and achieving their highest expected goals (xG) tally since January 2024, Moyes remains optimistic about his forwards. "If anybody was going to win it, it was us," Moyes told BBC Sport. He praised the team's intensity and acknowledged Villa's strong defence.

Moyes emphasised that building expectations is part of a manager's role. "Everybody here is aware of where we came from," he said. "We're trying to build a new team in the new stadium." He highlighted the team's positive attitude and noted that while they couldn't find the net, their performance was commendable.

Moyes specifically praised Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish for their contributions. Grealish created five chances during the game, leading both teams in this aspect. "Ndiaye and Grealish are certainly making us more exciting in moments," Moyes added. He expressed confidence that their performances have boosted the entire team's morale.

The fixture between Everton and Villa has historically ended in stalemates, with nine 0-0 results in their Premier League encounters. Only Everton versus Liverpool has seen more goalless draws (12). Meanwhile, Villa managed to secure just their second point of the season amid a challenging start under Unai Emery.

Villa's Struggles Continue

Villa has not scored in their first four league matches for the first time ever. They join Sheffield Wednesday (1993-94), Newcastle United (2005-06), Swansea City (2011-12), and Crystal Palace (2017-18) as teams with similar starts. Despite this setback, Emery remains hopeful about his squad's progress.

Emery shared his thoughts post-match with Sky Sports: "It's a good point and a lot of things were positive." He commended Martinez for his crucial saves and noted that while they need to improve offensively, the team showed discipline defensively. Emery believes this point is vital for maintaining positivity as they continue building the team.

Both managers are focused on future improvements despite current challenges. Moyes is confident in his young strikers' potential growth, while Emery sees value in defensive discipline as they work towards better results offensively.