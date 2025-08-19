Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Asia Cup 2025 India Squad Announcement Live Streaming: When and How to Watch Team Selection? Who will be present?

Football David Moyes Criticises Controversial Late Penalty Decision Against Everton In Leeds Match David Moyes voiced his anger over a late penalty awarded against Everton during their match against Leeds United. He questioned the handball rule and the referee's decision-making process. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

David Moyes expressed his frustration after a controversial handball decision led to Everton's 1-0 loss against Leeds United. James Tarkowski's handball, which Moyes deemed unavoidable, resulted in a penalty that Lukas Nmecha converted in the 84th minute. This victory marked a successful start for Leeds in the 2025-26 season, joining Sunderland as another promoted team with an opening win.

Leeds dominated the match, attempting 21 shots compared to Everton's seven and achieving an expected goals (xG) of 2.07 against Everton's 0.55. Despite this, the decisive penalty was contentious. Anton Stach's shot deflected onto Tarkowski's arm, which appeared to be in a natural position. Tarkowski described the decision as bizarre, while Moyes supported his captain, questioning what defenders could do in such situations.

Moyes criticised the referee's interpretation of the handball rule, suggesting that leaning should not result in a penalty. He argued that Tarkowski’s arm was not extended unnaturally and questioned if defenders are expected to remove their arms to avoid penalties. "The ball took a deflection... Tarky would have to get his arm chopped off to avoid it," Moyes stated.

The atmosphere at Elland Road may have influenced referee Chris Kavanagh’s decision, according to Moyes. He noted that the crowd was highly supportive of Leeds and suggested their presence might have affected the outcome. "The crowd were very good here tonight for Leeds and they were fighting for everything," he added.

Nmecha made history by becoming the first player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut for any club and the first Leeds player since Alan Smith in 1998 to score on his top-flight debut. Despite initial hesitation from manager Daniel Farke about allowing Nmecha to take the penalty, he ultimately let him proceed.

Farke admitted he was concerned about Nmecha taking the spot-kick due to some initial poor touches but decided against intervening. "Thank God I didn't step in!" Farke remarked after seeing Nmecha successfully convert the penalty.

Farke also shared his thoughts on the penalty decision, noting that it felt like a penalty during the game but acknowledged he needed to review it again for clarity. "If you need so long [to check], normally the on-field decision should stand," he said regarding VAR’s lengthy review process.

Everton had opportunities in the second half but failed to capitalise on them. Moyes acknowledged Leeds' superior performance during the first half and expressed disappointment over losing due to what he considered an unfair goal decision. The match highlighted both teams' contrasting fortunes at this early stage of the season.