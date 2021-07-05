MTV bags La Liga rights in India for next three years

Bengaluru, July 5: MTV, which is the flagship youth-brand of Viacom18, has bagged the exclusive rights of La Liga to the Indian sub-continent for the next three years.
Till now, Indian audience was catching all the La Liga action live on Facebook.
The 2021-22 La Liga season begins on August 13 and Viacom18 will put the network's might behind building reach and resonance to bring the top flight of Spanish football into the Indian drawing rooms.
Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, La Liga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot and Jio platforms.
La Liga Executive Director Oscar May said, "We're excited to partner with Viacom18 (MTV India) and further bolster the La Liga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India. Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we're confident that we'll reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to."
MTV is one of the premier destinations for youth entertainment in India and boasts of a strong affinity with its young-at-heart viewers. Given the following that football currently enjoys in India, Viacom18 and MTV are committed to building a wholesome entertainment-driven ecosystem centred around La Liga.
Speaking about La Liga on MTV, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment said, "We at MTV have always known that football enjoys a groundswell of support amongst young-at-heart Indians. The La Liga in particular, is a cultural phenomenon all over the World. When the folks from RISE Worldwide introduced us to La Liga team, we realised that this was a partnership waiting to happen - the vision was common, the vibes were good, and we quickly put pen to paper."
Viacom18 will connect with the football fans through a massive marketing and communications campaign, further building the fandom and outreach for La Liga in India.
MTV's extensive social media and digital clout will ensure that La Liga engages fans through a multi-platform approach, potentially making football a part of dinner-table conversations across Indian homes and further widen MTV and Viacom18's offering to its viewers.