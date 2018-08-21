Mumbai City FC sign Brazil's Bastos

Mumbai, August 21: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC have signed striker Rafael Bastos from Brazil's Clube de Regatas.
The 33-year-old Brazilian has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the ISL club.
The club’s official Twitter account confirmed the news by posting, “#MCFC are delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Bastos on a one-year deal! #WelcomeBastos”.
📝| #MCFC are delighted to announce the signing of Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Bastos on a one-year deal! 🔵 #WelcomeBastos— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) August 20, 2018
📝| मुंबई! प्रचंड उत्साहने स्वागत करुया आपल्या नवीन खेळाडू चे - राफ़ाएल बास्टोस! 🔵 #SwagatAaheBastos pic.twitter.com/gcGUwB2e9g
Bastos has plied his trade with European clubs like Braga (Portugal), CFR Cluj (Romania) and has the UEFA Champions League qualifiers experience with the Romanian club.
Jorge Costa, who has joined Mumbai FC as the new head coach, was Bastos’ former manager at Cluj during 2011/12 season.
In that season, the club won the domestic league crown that helped them earn a berth in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.
For the new ISL season, Bastos is the new third foreign signing for Mumbai, after Serbian defender Marko Klisura and Argentinian attacking-midfielder Matias Mirabaje.
Welcoming Brazilian Brilliance in the number: RAFAEL BASTOS! ✨💙#WelcomeBastos #SwagatAaheBastos #BoleTohMCFC #MadeInMumbai #WestCoastBrigade @MumbaiCityFC @IndSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/Y12GHJwbIs— West Coast Brigade (@WCBMumbai) August 20, 2018
Also, the Romanian centre-back Lucian Goian, who scored two goals in ISL last season has been retained in the squad.
Owned by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, Mumbai hopes to perform well in the upcoming ISL season. The Islanders have qualified for ISl play-offs only once (2016)and would be hoping to improve that record.