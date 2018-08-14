ISL: Jorge Costa appointed as Mumbai City FC head coach

Mumbai, August 14: Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Tuesday (August 14) announced that former Portuguese international player Jorge Costa will be their new head coach.
Costa, 46, who excelled both as a player and manager, will bring a surfeit of experience, having been at the helm of clubs in Europe such as Portuguese clubs SC Braga Paos Ferreira, Romania's CFR Cluj, Greek sides AEL Limassol and Anorthosis Famagusta and the Gabon National Team.
Costa will join the islanders following his latest stint with French Ligue 2 side FC Tours. He will be the fourth head coach in the history of Mumbai City FC after Peter Reid, Nicolas Anelka and Alexandre Guimaraes, it said in a statement.
The former Portuguese centre-back played at the highest level of international and club football for over a decade and a half, with his most decorated moment coming in 2004, when he captained FC Porto to UEFA Champions League glory.
Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah said that among potential candidates, "Jorge's professionalism, hunger and philosophy stood out".
"We are thrilled to appoint Jorge Costa as the coach of Mumbai City FC for 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League. We've had several meetings with potential candidates but Jorge's professionalism, hunger and philosophy stood out and convinced us that he is the perfect candidate to take this club forward to bigger success. We welcome Jorge to the Mumbai City family and look forward to exciting times ahead," he said.
Costa, who has signed a one-year contract with the club, said he's "excited at the prospect of working with Mumbai City FC".
"To be trusted with the responsibility of taking Mumbai City to newer heights is a huge honour for me. The management and the owners have great ambitions and are committed to bringing success to the club," he said.
"I cannot wait to start, meet the players and have a fruitful pre-season. I believe that we have some of the finest Indian talents in our side and I'm excited at the prospect of working with them. I hope to bring entertaining football to the arena and to the people of Mumbai, and challenge for trophies, giving this city the success it deserves," added Costa.
Costa has also turned up for the Portugal senior national team on 50 occasions. He has also won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the Seleos in 1991.