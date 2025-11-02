Football Ruben Amorim Insists His Players Are Giving Everything Following Dramatic Draw With Nottingham Forest Ruben Amorim commended his Manchester United players for their effort in a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Despite the disappointment of losing two points, he believes the team has the potential to improve and perform better. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 0:49 [IST]

Ruben Amorim expressed that his Manchester United squad is putting in maximum effort, yet they have room for improvement after a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest. The match ended United's three-game Premier League winning streak. Casemiro's header gave them an early lead, but two quick goals from Forest in the second half left them trailing until Amad Diallo's volley secured a point.

Amorim reflected on the game, noting a brief loss of control that cost them. "If I think about the game, we lost control for five minutes," he said. He acknowledged that in the past, such situations would have been more challenging for the team. Despite playing well, he felt they lacked energy at times. "My players are giving everything, but we have the potential to do better," Amorim added.

The draw meant United missed the chance to climb to second place on the anniversary of Amorim's appointment. Amad Diallo showed support for Amorim and expressed frustration over not securing all three points. "We are really disappointed to go home with one point," Diallo stated. He praised his memorable goal but remained focused on improving.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest's dressing room was also filled with disappointment. They believed Nicolo Savona prevented a corner leading to United's first goal. Head coach Sean Dyche criticised refereeing decisions: "They give corners that aren’t corners." Morgan Gibbs-White echoed this sentiment, feeling frustrated by decisions costing them points.

Gibbs-White highlighted their struggle to secure more points due to questionable calls. "We conceded two silly corners [from which they scored]," he said, questioning if the first was even valid. The team felt these decisions impacted their ability to climb the table and stressed the need for improvement.

Amorim remains optimistic about his team's potential despite recent setbacks. He believes maintaining full energy will make them stronger contenders in future matches. Both teams aim to address issues and secure more points as they continue their campaigns.