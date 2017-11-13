Nabil Fekir wanted by Barcelona, Arsenal and Real Madrid

Paris, November 13: Real Madrid are set to rival Arsenal and Barcelona for the signature of Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, according to reports from Spain.
The France international has attracted the attention of some of European football's biggest clubs including Barcelona and Juventus but Arsenal remain his biggest suitors for a while now.
Fekir has long been an important player for French giants Lyon, but this season, he has taken his game to a whole new level.
According to SFR Sport, Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has been watching Fekir for some time and is keen to bring his compatriot to the Spanish capital.
Earlier this week Fekir admitted his desire to eventually play in either the Premier League or La Liga.
He told Le Parisien: "When you are from Lyon, the only French club that you are interested in is Lyon.
“There is nothing that tempts you more than that… Spain and England. Those are the two most attractive leagues, where they love football.
“From a technical point of view, it is neat. It is the best! In Spain, even the smaller teams are not scared of playing. I love the game, the beautiful game.
“The teams that are uniquely looking to be involved in and win duels do not interest me. That is not football. Aside from that, everyone has their preferred style.”
Fekir was always a highly-rated player but his career has been plagued by injuries badly so far. However. He seems to have bade good bye to his injury problems and is finally fulfilling his potential.
There is a big chance that Fekir will leave for a bigger club next summer if he can stay fit. We have to wait and see where his future lies.