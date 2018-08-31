Nacer Chadli leaves West Brom for Monaco

Football

Posted By: OPTA
Monaco, August 31: Monaco have signed Belgium international winger Nacer Chadli from West Brom, the Ligue 1 side confirmed.

Chadli swapped England for France for a reported £10million on a three-year deal after West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old, who scored six goals in 36 league appearances following his arrival from Tottenham in 2016, played an important role at the World Cup in Russia, where his dramatic last-gasp goal sent Belgium past Japan in the round of 16.

"I am very happy to join AS Monaco, a great French club that participates in the Champions League," Chadli said. "The results of the last seasons prove the quality of the project and the ambition of the club.

"I will do everything to help AS Monaco achieve great things and achieve its goals."

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "We are delighted to welcome Nacer Chadli, an offensive midfielder who has demonstrated his quality. His experience at the highest level and his technical profile will be additional assets for the team."

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 10:20 [IST]
