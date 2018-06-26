Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

BREAKING NEWS: Nainggolan seals €38m switch from Roma to Inter

Posted By:
Radja Nainggolan has signed a four-year deal with Inter Milan as he leaves AS Roma
Radja Nainggolan has signed a four-year deal with Inter Milan as he leaves AS Roma

Milan, June 26: Inter have Radja Nainggolan from Roma on a four-year deal for a fee of €38million, while Davide Santon has moved in the other direction.

The fee for Nainggolan, who joined Roma from Cagliari in 2014 and made 203 appearances for the club, could reach a maximum of €40m with add-ons.

Santon has also signed a contract running until 2022, with the Giallorossi paying €9.5m to prise him away from the Nerazzurri.

Nainggolan will be reunited with coach Luciano Spalletti at San Siro – the pair previously worked together in the Italian capital – ahead of the Inter's return to the Champions League.

Nainggolan won 30 caps for Belgium, scoring six goals, before announcing his international retirement for the second time in less than a year after missing out on the Red Devils' World Cup squad.

However, he was an integral part of the Roma team that reached the last four of the Champions League in the 2017-18 season, Eusebio Di Francesco's side rallying on home soil to sensationally knock out Barcelona at the quarter-final stage before losing 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool in the next round.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue