Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Namibia v Ivory Coast: Kanon fires up Elephants

By Opta
WilfriedKanon - cropped

Cairo, June 30: Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Kanon has urged his team-mates to banish the memory of defeat to Morocco as they look to seal qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages against Namibia.

The 2015 winners fell to a 1-0 loss that handed the Group D leaders a last-16 berth, having beaten South Africa by the same margin in their tournament opener.

It means they are level on three points with Bafana Bafana heading into the final round of fixtures.

"We have to forget the Morocco game and focus on tomorrow," ADO Den Haag centre-back Kanon told a news conference on the eve of Monday's match in Cairo.

"We trained well and we'll give it everything to win."

Kanon is likely have a different right-back starting outside him after Mamadou Bagayoko came on for the injured Serge Aurier against Morocco.

The Elephants captain, whose season at Tottenham was hindered by thigh, groin and hamstring problems at various stages, fears his tournament could be at an end.

"I think it may be over because I felt something. It may be a tear," he told reporters, although he did not disclose the specific nature of the injury.

Namibia are without a point or a goal after back-to-back defeats and will hope to capitalise upon any uncertainty caused by Aurier's probable absence.

"There are no easy matches in this group and the Ivory Coast team would be wrong if they thought the match will be easy," said Brave Warriors boss Ricardo Mannetti.

"Our performances improve by time and we have to gather our strong points from the Morocco and South Africa matches. We must play with strength."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Namibia – Manfred Starke

Namibia will look to Carl Zeiss Jena midfielder Starke to provide some drive and creativity after they managed a solitary shot on target across their opening two matches.

Ivory Coast – Wilfried Zaha

The Crystal Palace winger might be eyeing a blockbusting close-season transfer but he was left as an unused substitute during the Morocco defeat. Surely head coach Ibrahim Kamara must unleash one of the Premier League's most potent attacking talents with qualification on the line?

Key Opta facts

- Namibia have lost their only previous game against Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations, a 4-3 defeat in February 1998. Mannetti was on target that day. - Namibia are winless in their eight AFCON games (D2 L6), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of these eight encounters (20 goals conceded). - Ivory Coast have lost two of their past three games at the tournament (W1), as many as in their previous 21 (W11 D8). The Elephants have also failed to score in four of their previous six outings, as many blanks as in the 32 matches before that slump. - Max Gradel has delivered an assist for two of Ivory Coast's past three AFCON goals.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 31 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue