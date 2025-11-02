Napoli And Como End In Goalless Draw As Morata Misses Crucial Penalty

Alvaro Morata's missed penalty was a pivotal moment in Como's 0-0 draw with Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. This result gives Roma a chance to lead Serie A if they defeat AC Milan, as Napoli couldn't break through on Saturday. The first half saw limited chances, with Morata's penalty in the 26th minute being the highlight. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fouled Morata but redeemed himself by saving the penalty.Napoli struggled to maintain possession, holding only 43.3% of it throughout the match. Despite this, Matteo Politano nearly scored after an hour, forcing Jean Butez into a superb save. Rasmus Hojlund also had a chance to secure a win for Napoli, but his header from Politano's cross went directly to Butez, leaving Antonio Conte visibly frustrated on the sidelines.Como defended resolutely as the game progressed, managing to secure a point against the league leaders. However, they might wonder what could have been if Morata had converted his penalty earlier in the match. Their defensive efforts were crucial in keeping Napoli at bay and maintaining the draw.