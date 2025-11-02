Football Napoli And Como End In Goalless Draw As Morata Misses Crucial Penalty In a tense match, Napoli drew 0-0 with Como after Alvaro Morata's penalty was saved. This result opens the door for Roma to take the Serie A lead. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Alvaro Morata's missed penalty was a pivotal moment in Como's 0-0 draw with Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. This result gives Roma a chance to lead Serie A if they defeat AC Milan, as Napoli couldn't break through on Saturday. The first half saw limited chances, with Morata's penalty in the 26th minute being the highlight. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic fouled Morata but redeemed himself by saving the penalty.Napoli struggled to maintain possession, holding only 43.3% of it throughout the match. Despite this, Matteo Politano nearly scored after an hour, forcing Jean Butez into a superb save. Rasmus Hojlund also had a chance to secure a win for Napoli, but his header from Politano's cross went directly to Butez, leaving Antonio Conte visibly frustrated on the sidelines.Como defended resolutely as the game progressed, managing to secure a point against the league leaders. However, they might wonder what could have been if Morata had converted his penalty earlier in the match. Their defensive efforts were crucial in keeping Napoli at bay and maintaining the draw.

Milinkovic-Savic's penalty save was his sixth out of ten attempts in Serie A recently. Since last season, only Nikola Vasilj has matched his record of saving penalties among Europe's top five leagues' goalkeepers. In Napoli's history since 2006-07, only three goalkeepers have saved more than one penalty in a single season: Alex Meret (two each in 2023-24 and 2024-25), Morgan De Sanctis (three in 2009-10), and now Milinkovic-Savic.Napoli managed just 0.32 expected goals from their ten shots during this tense encounter in Naples. Meanwhile, Como achieved an expected goals value of 1.03, largely due to their penalty opportunity. Over the past four seasons, Napoli has saved seven out of fourteen penalties faced in Europe's top five leagues, tying with Las Palmas and Bochum for the most saves.The match highlighted both teams' defensive strengths and showcased Milinkovic-Savic's impressive ability to stop penalties under pressure. As Roma eyes the top spot in Serie A, Napoli will need to regroup and find ways to convert their chances into victories moving forward.