Football Napoli Faces Critical Serie A Matches Against Fiorentina And Manchester City Antonio Conte emphasises the importance of Napoli's upcoming matches against Fiorentina and Manchester City. With a strong record against Fiorentina, Napoli aims to maintain momentum as they navigate a busy schedule. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

Antonio Conte anticipates a challenging period for Napoli as they prepare to play twice weekly. They face Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday, followed by a Champions League match against Manchester City. Napoli's recent form includes a 2-0 win over Sassuolo and a narrow 1-0 victory against Cagliari, secured by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's last-minute goal before the international break.

Napoli have remained unbeaten in their last 14 league matches since February. Their record against Fiorentina is impressive, having avoided defeat in their previous seven league visits to the Stadio Artemio Franchi and losing only once in their last 15 trips there. Fiorentina, on the other hand, have struggled against Napoli, winning just two of their last 10 Serie A encounters.

Fiorentina are yet to secure a league win this season, starting with two consecutive draws. Meanwhile, Napoli bolstered their attacking options by signing Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a season-long loan during the transfer deadline day.

Discussing the upcoming schedule after the international break, Conte remarked: "It's the moment of truth. Yes, we will start playing every three days and it will certainly be a complex season for us." He emphasised patience as new players integrate into the team and adapt to wearing the Scudetto badge.

Conte also noted that while they relied on certainties in initial games, frequent matches will require adjustments. "We must be tolerant in judgments if things do not go well," he added. Napoli will soon head to Etihad Stadium for their Champions League opener, while Fiorentina await October for their Conference League start.

Key Players to Watch

For Fiorentina, Moise Kean has played more minutes without scoring against Napoli than any other team (302). However, since last season began, he has scored more home goals than any other player in Serie A (13). For Napoli, Matteo Politano has netted four goals against Fiorentina and aims to continue his streak of scoring at least one goal and assist each season for 11 straight campaigns.

Match Prediction and Defensive Strengths

The prediction favours a Napoli win; they have beaten Fiorentina 54 times in Serie A, matching their record against Lazio. Conversely, Fiorentina have won 55 times against Napoli but only surpassed this tally against Bologna (58). After international breaks, Napoli have won six of their last seven Serie A matches.

This season, Conte's squad has shown defensive prowess by allowing just 18 touches inside their penalty area across two matchdays—level with Roma—and conceding only six shots from inside the box—the fewest in Serie A.

Opta Win Probability

Team Win Probability (%) Fiorentina 29.3% Draw 28.8% Napoli 41.9%

The Opta win probability suggests that Napoli are favourites with a 41.9% chance of victory over Fiorentina's 29.3%, while there's a 28.8% likelihood of a draw.