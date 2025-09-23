Football Napoli Struggles With Physical And Mental Demands Of European Football, Warns Antonio Conte Antonio Conte expressed concerns about Napoli's ability to handle the physical and mental strain of European competition. Despite a recent Serie A victory, he emphasised the need for patience as the team integrates new players into their squad. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Antonio Conte discussed the challenges Napoli faces with European competition after their narrow 3-2 victory over Pisa in Serie A. Billy Gilmour scored his first goal for Napoli, but M'Bala Nzola equalised with a penalty. Late goals from Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Lucca secured the win, despite Lorran's late strike for Pisa. Napoli struggled, generating only 1.0 expected goals (xG) compared to Pisa's 2.6.

Despite the close win, Conte expressed satisfaction with maintaining their perfect start to the season. "It is never easy to win, and we played against a team I had warned my players about, because they are very physical, with a lot of intensity and changes of pace," Conte told Sky Sport Italia. He acknowledged the difficulty of facing teams that can exploit spaces if the high press fails.

Conte highlighted that other clubs are more accustomed to European competition, while Napoli is not. This lack of experience brings physical and mental stress when playing every three or four days. He emphasised that learning comes through playing matches and adapting to these demands.

Lorenzo Lucca has been a standout performer for Napoli, being the only Italian player born in 2000 or later to score over 20 goals in Serie A over the last three seasons. Lucca is among nine new players brought in during the transfer window to strengthen their squad for defending their Scudetto title.

Conte stressed the importance of patience as his team builds chemistry amid a busy schedule. "When I urge calm and prudence, I am not trying to protect myself," he said. He noted that unlike other clubs, Napoli's squad isn't well-drilled across multiple competitions like Serie A and the Champions League.

The coach pointed out that having many new signings doesn't equate to a successful transfer market. The team needs time to develop relationships on the pitch as they integrate players from different backgrounds into their system.

Napoli's unbeaten streak in league matches now stands at 16 games (W11 D5), marking the longest current run across Europe's top-five leagues. This victory was their fifth consecutive win in this sequence, showcasing their resilience despite recent challenges.

Conte acknowledged that wearing the Scudetto symbol brings significant expectations and pressure. He explained that his players must learn together during matches as they strive to meet these high standards while gaining valuable experience along the way.