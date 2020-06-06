Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Napoli players rally behind grieving boss Gattuso

By John Skilbeck
Gennaro Gattuso
The sister of Gennaro Gattuso died following an illness and Napoli's players showed the head coach he was in their thoughts.

London, June 6: Napoli players showed their support for Gennaro Gattuso by holding a minute's silence on Friday as the grieving head coach returned to training.

Gattuso is mourning after it was announced on Tuesday that his sister Francesca had died at the age of 37 following an illness.

She had worked as a secretary with Serie A club Milan, where Gattuso spent 13 years as a player and was later head coach.

Gattuso, 42, has been in charge of Napoli for almost six months, after succeeding Carlo Ancelotti in December.

The bond between the coach and his players, led by skipper Lorenzo Insigne, was made clear by the players' response to Gattuso at the Castel Volturno training ground on Friday.

"The day began with a very touching moment: the team wanted to express their closeness and make Gennaro Gattuso feel all their affection with a virtual hug," Napoli's website announced.

"Captain Insigne and the whole team observed a minute of recollection in memory of the Azzurro coach's sister before the start of training."

More GENNARO GATTUSO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 4:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue