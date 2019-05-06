Football

Napoli seal second spot with last-gasp Cagliari win

By
Lorenzo Insigne
Lorenzo Insigne's penalty deep into added time secured a 2-1 win over Cagliari, ensuring Napoli will again finish second in Serie A

Napoli, May 6: Napoli guaranteed they will finish second in Serie A again by securing a last-gasp 2-1 win at home to Cagliari.

The visitors led through Leonardo Pavoletti's strike midway through the second half at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

But Dries Mertens hit back, with his 107th goal for Napoli moving him level alongside Attila Sallustro as their joint-third most prolific players.

1
1011538

In added time Fabrizio Cacciatore was penalised for a handball, the penalty awarded following a VAR check, with Artur Ionita dismissed in the aftermath.

Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to convert in the eighth minute of added time, ensuring Carlo Ancelotti has matched last season's second place in his first campaign in charge.


    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
