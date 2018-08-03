Napoli set to move for Tottenham's Serge Aurier

Bengaluru, August 3: Serie A giants Napoli will target Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier as an alternative to first-choice Matteo Darmian, according to reports in England and Italy.
The 25-year-old Spurs defender faces heavy competition in the form of Kieran Trippier for the coming season, and could move again to become a regular starter, as reported by the English media.
Trippier and Aurier were rotated last season by Pochettino but Trippier's amazing performances in the World Cup means he is likely to have an edge over his Ivorian teammate next season.
The Serie A giants are in the market for someone to battle with Albania international Elseid Hysaj. And Aurier may feel he has more chance at becoming first choice at Napoli, despite being expected to start in Tottenham's Premier League opener against Newcastle.
The Ivory Coast defender was reduced to just 17 matches in the English top-flight last season, after joining from Paris Saint-Germain a year ago.
With Trippier currently enjoying an extended break following the World Cup, Aurier will likely start as the go-to right-back before once again taking a back seat to the Englishman.
However, Aurier will only be targeted by Napoli should they fail in their attempt to sign Darmian.
Manchester United want £18million for the 28-year-old Italian, despite his limited playing time in three seasons at Old Trafford. But Napoli are only interested in a loan deal, with the option of making it permanent next summer.
The Serie A side made an loan offer for Darmian earlier this week, with the club said to be considering it. Darmian has made 54 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from Torino in 2015 and has arguably been given little opportunity at Old Trafford to shine to his full potential.
If Napoli do not manage to secure the 28-year-old though, Aurier will become the Italian club's main target.