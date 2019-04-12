Football

Warnock charged by FA over remarks following Chelsea loss

By
Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock criticised the officials following Cardiff City's loss to Chelsea and now faces punishment from the Football Association

London, Aprul 12: Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been charged with three offences by the Football Association (FA) for comments made after last month's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

The 70-year-old described Premier League officials as "the worst" in the world following the loss on March 31 and faces punishment relating to remarks he made to three broadcasters. He has until April 16 to respond.

Warnock felt aggrieved after Cesar Azpilicueta's 84th-minute equaliser was allowed to stand despite the Chelsea defender being in an offside position.

The Cardiff boss also felt his team had two penalty claims rejected by referee Craig Pawson and that Antonio Rudiger should have been dismissed for a challenge on Kenneth Zohore.

Warnock avoided punishment for staring down Pawson and his fellow officials at the end of the game, which Chelsea won late on through a Ruben Loftus-Cheek header, but could yet be sanctioned for his post-match comments.

An FA statement read: "Neil Warnock has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.

"It is alleged that comments he made in a post-match interview with the BBC, and a post-match interview with Sky Sports, following the Premier League game against Chelsea on 31 March 2019, were improper in that they questioned the integrity of the Match Official and/or implied bias.

"It is further alleged that comments he made in a TalkSport Radio interview on 01 April 2019 constitute improper conduct and/or bring the game into disrepute."

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
