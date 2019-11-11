Nemanja Matic could leave in January: Three possible replacements

Bengaluru, Nov. 11: Nemanja Matic was a vital player during Jose Mourinho's tenure where he helped the side getting their best-ever finish, second - since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. But since the very next term, the Serbian midfielder looked to be on a downward spiral.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not provided many chances to the 31-year-old due to the decline and there have been strong rumours that he could leave the side in January.
Matic has only started two Premier League games this season and managed just 350 minutes in the first-team. Now as per MEN, the defensive midfielder acknowledges that his role for Serbia in the European Championships next summer could be in doubt if he can’t get some minutes under his belt and thus a January move is likely to transpire now.
With performance and ageing factor as well the midfielder being out of contract at the end of the campaign, United, however, are not likely to stand in his way. But with Solskjaer's side already short of options in the middle of the pitch, they are expected to replace him.
The Old Trafford side already have been linked with several names with just eight weeks to open the transfer market. And here are the three probable options, to whom they could look to replace Matic in January:
Emre Can
The former Liverpool midfielder has been left out of the Champions League squad by Juventus manager Saari and there have been rumours of him leaving the side for more game-time. The German midfielder although reportedly wishes to change the side with top clubs like Bayern and PSG who are fighting for ultimate glory but there could be a lack of interest from their end. United recently have been linked with the midfielder. Although he reportedly is not a prime target for the Red Devils but with January always remains as a tough time to complete big deals Can could turn out to be a viable option for them.
Declan Rice
United have been linked with the English midfielder for the last one year however West Ham's huge asking price is still believed to be the prime roadblock in the transfer. He has shown promise over the last couple of years but still is not a player worth £80million. If Matic leaves the side in January, United may again approach West Ham for a deal, but if the asking price remains the same, it is highly unlikely there will be any progress.
Boubakary Soumare
The 20-year-old Lille sensation has recently emerged as the latest name to be linked with the Red Devils. As per MEN, United have scouted him several times already this season and Solskjaer is monitoring him very closely. He has been compared to Pogba due to his extortionate style and impressive range of passing. But he seems more of a defensive moulded player rather than a creative show, which fits in perfectly with Solskjaer's style. The French international could also be a handy addition to the United side due to his contract stand-off. The 20-year-old only has six months remaining in his deal and there have not been any talks of him getting a new deal at the side. At such a moment, before losing him on a free deal in Summer, the Ligue 1 side could look to sell him for a considerable amount in January and it could work as an advantage for United.