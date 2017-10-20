Nemanja Matic: Jose Mourinho is the best coach I have worked with

Bengaluru, October 20: Manchester United new signing Nemanja Matic has labelled his manager Jose Mourinho as the best he has worked with and, also suggested that the Portuguese is not always easy and can be very demanding.
The Serbian defensive midfielder opted to join his former boss Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford in a reported £40million deal in the Summer, just three years after he returned to Chelsea for a second spell under Mourinho.
The Serbian international has already made a significant impact at Old Trafford and has looked well settled in the team, performing well on a regular basis and as of now Manchester United look extensively more protected with Matic in their midfield.
Many were surprised with Matic's sale to United this Summer after he won the Premier League last year with Conte's Chelsea. However, it is believed that both Mourinho and Matic share a good relationship and that proved to be vital for the completion of the deal.
And while talking about his current manager, Matic shared his delight working with Mourinho again and suggested that his former boss's presence at United was the deciding factor for his move to Old Trafford this summer.
Matic told Serbian magazine Elevate: "Mourinho is a brand, and the best coach I've ever worked with.
"Sometimes it isn't easy to work with him, because he always demands more. Even when you play the best match in your career, he considers that you can play better in the next match.
"I cooperated excellently with him at Chelsea, and the fact that Mourinho is the coach at Manchester was the decisive factor in choosing my new environment.
"Privately he's completely different from the way he is perceived by the general public. This is a man who possesses all human virtues.
"He's not at all cold or conceited, as he is presented in the media."
Apart from Carabo Cup, Matic has played in all the matches for United so far and this week when they travel to Huddersfield town the Serbian is expected to start again.