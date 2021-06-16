Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head-to-Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 16: Austria and Netherlands both got their European Championship campaign off to a winning start and will lock horns against each other at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday in their group stage game.
Victory in this game will surely guarantee a spot in the knockout stage for either side. Netherlands will be going into the game as clear favourites and will also enjoy home advantage but they must take their lesson from their opening game seriously as Ukraine made a stunning comeback to make the scoreline 2-2 from 2-0 down only for Denzel Dumfries score a 85th minute winner.
Euro: Three key battles that could decide the game between Austria and Netherlands
On the other hand, Austria had very little problems against North Macedonia on matchday one as they recorded a 3-1 victory which is a landmark for the country as it was their very first win in the Euros. Franco Foda's side will be high on morale against favourites Netherlands and can potentially come up with an upset.
Head-to-head record
The two European giants have met each other 18 times till date and Netherlands have an advantage but not as much as expected. The Oranje army have won eight times while losing six times. On four occasions, the game finished in stalemates. Their most recent meeting was in 2016, with the Netherlands beating Austria 2-0 thanks tooals from striker Vincent Janssen and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.
Key players
Austria - David Alaba
It is quite evident that Austrian skipper David Alaba is the standout player of Franco Foda's side and the 28-year-old had a brilliant game against North Macedonia. Featuring in a three-man backine, Alaba not only defended well but also provided a brilliant assist for Michael Gregoritsch.
Netherlands - Gini Wijnaldum
Wijnaldum has always been an excellent player but he is one of the very best players at the international level. The midfield general takes his game to a whole another level every time he puts the Oranje kit on and he was flawless against Ukraine also scoring the opener.
Expected lineups
Austria - Daniel Bachmann, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Xaver Schlager, Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer; Sasa Kalajdzic, Marko Arnautovic
Netherlands - Maarten Stekelenburg, Jurrien Timber, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay
Suggested Dream 11 lineup
Goalkeeper - Maarten Stekelenburg
Defenders - Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer
Midfielders - Gini Wijnaldum, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer
Forwards - Wout Werghost
Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain
Gini Wijnaldum and David Alaba
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 18 (Friday), 2021
Time: 12:30 AM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV