Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head-to-Head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Bengaluru, June 16: Austria and Netherlands both got their European Championship campaign off to a winning start and will lock horns against each other at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday in their group stage game.

Victory in this game will surely guarantee a spot in the knockout stage for either side. Netherlands will be going into the game as clear favourites and will also enjoy home advantage but they must take their lesson from their opening game seriously as Ukraine made a stunning comeback to make the scoreline 2-2 from 2-0 down only for Denzel Dumfries score a 85th minute winner.

Euro: Three key battles that could decide the game between Austria and Netherlands

On the other hand, Austria had very little problems against North Macedonia on matchday one as they recorded a 3-1 victory which is a landmark for the country as it was their very first win in the Euros. Franco Foda's side will be high on morale against favourites Netherlands and can potentially come up with an upset.

Head-to-head record

The two European giants have met each other 18 times till date and Netherlands have an advantage but not as much as expected. The Oranje army have won eight times while losing six times. On four occasions, the game finished in stalemates. Their most recent meeting was in 2016, with the Netherlands beating Austria 2-0 thanks tooals from striker Vincent Janssen and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Key players

Austria - David Alaba

It is quite evident that Austrian skipper David Alaba is the standout player of Franco Foda's side and the 28-year-old had a brilliant game against North Macedonia. Featuring in a three-man backine, Alaba not only defended well but also provided a brilliant assist for Michael Gregoritsch.

Netherlands - Gini Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum has always been an excellent player but he is one of the very best players at the international level. The midfield general takes his game to a whole another level every time he puts the Oranje kit on and he was flawless against Ukraine also scoring the opener.

Expected lineups

Austria - Daniel Bachmann, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Xaver Schlager, Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer; Sasa Kalajdzic, Marko Arnautovic

Netherlands - Maarten Stekelenburg, Jurrien Timber, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Suggested Dream 11 lineup

Goalkeeper - Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders - Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, David Alaba, Stefan Lainer

Midfielders - Gini Wijnaldum, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer

Forwards - Wout Werghost

Best Choice For Captain And Vice-Captain

Gini Wijnaldum and David Alaba

Kick off time in India and how to watch

Date: June 18 (Friday), 2021

Time: 12:30 AM IST

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
