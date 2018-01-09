Newcastle set to sign Chelsea outcast Kenedy on loan

Bengaluru, Janary 9: Struggling Premier League side Newcastle United are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Kenedy.
The Magpies wanted the Brazilian in the summer, and look set to finally get their man on a deal until the end of the season.
The Telegraph reports how a deal "has effectively been in place since the summer", and it could be all signed off in the next few days.
Kenedy made a rare start for Antonio Conte's Blues against Norwich in their 0-0 FA Cup draw at the weekend, but looks surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.
He has been used as an attacking left-back, left midfield and winger during his time at Stamford Bridge and would definitely provide plenty of options to Benitez who is desperately in need of quality in his side.
The Brazilian's arrival will provide a huge boost to Benitez, who has been a long-term admirer of the South American.
The left flank is a position Newcastle were desperately trying to strengthen, and Kenedy is able to operate anywhere down that channel.
Chelsea signed the Under-20 international two years ago from Fluminense for £6million and he made 20 appearances in his first year under Jose Mourinho and Guus Hiddink.
Especially under Hiddink, the youngster looked impressive but he has struggled for opportunities since the arrival of Antonio Conte.
The stunning form of Marcos Alonso since his arrival in West London means that Kenedy, if he stays at Chelsea, will have to struggle for playing time and a loan deal seems to be a good deal for the player who has a lot to prove.
Meanwhile, Amanda Staveley's ongoing talks buy Newcastle from Mike Ashley remain ongoing which means Benitez knows that the majority of his transfer budget will have to go on loan fees and wages.
The Spaniard is believed to want to bring in three new signings to help bolster his struggling side but is having to battle with strict finances and in these days of inlflation in football, quality does not come cheap.