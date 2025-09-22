Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Newcastle United's Eddie Howe Addresses Attack Challenges After Goalless Draw With Bournemouth Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United's attacking difficulties during a goalless draw with Bournemouth. Despite limited chances, he praises the team's defensive performance and expresses confidence in future improvements. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

Eddie Howe acknowledged that Newcastle United struggled to find their attacking rhythm in a goalless draw against Bournemouth. Despite efforts, they failed to challenge Djordje Petrovic, with an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.1 from four attempts. The match saw only 15 shots and a combined xG of 0.7, marking the lowest in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle's xG for the season stands at 4.6, lower than Aston Villa (3.8), Burnley (4.1), Leeds United (4.3), Wolves (4.4), and Sunderland (4.5). Three of their five matches have ended 0-0, matching Burnley's record from the 2014-15 season for most goalless draws after five games.

Howe expressed disappointment over Newcastle's inability to create clear chances, especially in the second half where they failed to register a shot on target. "It didn't feel that in our performance," Howe remarked about their struggles away from home. He emphasised the need to protect Joelinton from injury while praising Bruno's different style and the performance of those who played.

Despite offensive challenges, Howe highlighted Newcastle's defensive prowess, noting their four clean sheets this season—the joint-most after five matches in club history alongside 1900-01 and 1922-23 seasons. "Defensively, we were good," Howe stated, appreciating their robust defence and ability to limit Bournemouth to long shots.

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten streak to four games in the Premier League, climbing to fourth place early in the season standings. They have accumulated ten points from five matches (W3 D1 L1), equalling their best start from the 2018-19 campaign.

Antoine Semenyo has been instrumental for Bournemouth with five goal involvements—three goals and two assists—second only to Erling Haaland's six goals this season. Although Semenyo couldn't impact against Newcastle, he remains eager to maintain his form as they face Leeds United next Saturday.

Semenyo reflected on the match saying, "I've been riding high for a little bit... It's disappointing, but it's a fair result." He acknowledged missed opportunities but remains optimistic about future matches.

Howe noted that while Newcastle didn't create enough chances at Bournemouth, it remains a challenging venue. He attributed their clean sheets not to luck but solid defensive performances across recent games.

Semenyo added that Bournemouth aimed to exploit space more effectively but fell short on this occasion. He stressed the importance of adapting strategies when initial plans don't succeed and maintaining focus without becoming complacent.

Newcastle's defensive resilience offers hope despite offensive struggles. Meanwhile, Bournemouth aims to build on their strong start as they prepare for upcoming challenges in the league.