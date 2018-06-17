Newcastle United target Chelsea pair for summer move

Bengaluru, June 17: Newcastle United plan to make a move for two Chelsea players this summer transfer window to strengthen their squad for the next season.
Chelsea pair Ruben Loftus Cheek and Kennedy are on the radar of the Magpies this summer. The duo had successful loans last season with the 22-year-old English midfielder, Loftus Cheek flourishing at Crystal Palace, while, Kennedy also enjoyed his loan spell at Newcastle.
Loftus Cheek wished to have a guaranteed first team football in the previous season. But, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte could not assure him that. So, the English midfielder preferred a loan move to Crystal Palace last season where he made 24 appearances scoring two goals and three assists in the Premier League.
The right footed midfielder's ball control is certainly better than most of the midfielders of his age group and his ability to play in every position in the midfield is an added advantage. He can be deployed in both attacking and defensive roles.
The Chelsea academy player earned a call up to the England squad for the World Cup after his good performance in the previous season, where he was the integral part of the England under 21 side which won the Toulon Tournament in 2016.
Loftus Cheek was also named the player of the tournament. His shielding and covering with long striding grace is really impressive and resembles with the playing style of Chelsea legend Michael Ballack.
The England midfielder could be a great addition to the Newcastle United side if they can finalize the deal. But at this point of time, Loftus Cheek is away with England and will make the decision about his future after the end of the tournament. A good performance in Russia could well be the turning point of his playing career.
On the other hand, Newcastle United will also try to finalize the deal of Brazilian winger Kennedy. Kennedy spent second half of the season on-loan at Newcastle United. Now, the Magpies want to make the deal permanent within a few days. But, the player is still waiting for a better offer to come his way in the summer transfer window.
