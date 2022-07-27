Newcastle United want Julian Draxler, a good deal?

Kolkata, July 27: As per rumours in England, Newcastle United have registered their interest in Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler.
The German international has become somewhat an unwanted man at the Parc des Princes having fallen down the pecking order on a consistent basis.
Injuries and lack of first-team football have both halted Draxler's progress as the player looks like a shadow of the 21-year-old that broke out during the FIFA World Cup 2014, which Germany ended up winning the biggest honour in world football.
Newcastle United have not been as much active as was expected of them ahead of their first full-season under their mega-rich Saudi Arabian owners. Draxler's addition could be a huge one to the Magpies as they look to add more creativity and flair to their side. The German's talent has never been questionable but he has been overshadowed by superstars during his time at PSG.
Still just 28 years of age, the former Schalke star is in his prime and if he regains his confidence, he can finally fulfil his true potential. Newcastle United have a pretty decent squad at their disposal and could reach the next level with the addition of a player of Draxler's caliber.
Also, Draxler boasts plenty of experience at the highest level both for club and country. He could prove to be the face of the new era at the St. James' Park along side stars like Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.