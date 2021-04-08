Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 matches

By Dom Farrell

Paris, April 8: Neymar will be banned for Paris Saint-Germain's next two Ligue 1 matches, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has announced.

The Brazil superstar was sent off following an altercation with Lille defender Tiago Djalo, who was also dismissed.

Neymar and Djalo were each handed three-match bans, but with one of those games suspended.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat left PSG three points behind Lille at the Ligue 1 summit and only one better off than in-form Monaco in third.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be without Neymar for the weekend trip to Strasbourg and a home match versus Saint-Etienne on April 18 which comes after the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

PSG midfielders Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye will also be unavailable to face Strasbourg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: PTO 0 - 2 CHE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: neymar ligue 1 psg football
Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More