Neymar is happy in Brazil squad – Tite

By Dejan Kalinic
Neymar
Neymar may be getting booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans, but Tite said the forward is happy with Brazil.

London, September 21: Tite insisted Neymar is happy playing for Brazil amid uncertainty at club level for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar was booed by PSG fans

The 27-year-old had already played for Brazil after a transfer saga during which he was expected to join Barcelona, and Tite said the star was happy with the national team.

"Neymar is happy. Neymar is happy in the Brazil national squad," Tite told a news conference on Friday.

"And I'm talking about the national squad and to all the people who are near us and know how our daily routine is like here. Because this is a theme of conversation among us. He is happy here.

"We can't control other situations … what I can say is that, yes, he is happy and showed this during the matches more than any other thing."

Neymar was named in Brazil's squad for friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria in Singapore next month.

Asked about the quality of the opposition, Tite said it was difficult to organise matches against top nations, revealing a proposed meeting with Germany never eventuated.

"That's a calendar issue. We just can't change it. We get in touch with all the best national squads. And, when we can't play against them, it's because we've tried but they didn't want to play against us," he said.

"Can I give Germany example? Germany proposed us a date. We said yes. Then they proposed another day. We said yes again. Then they informed us that they didn't want to play anymore. I'm giving you information."

Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
