Neymar has 'lost the fear to play' ahead of World Cup, says Alisson

Brazil's Neymar recovers in time for World Cup

Sochi, June 13: Brazil star Neymar is growing in confidence and has "lost the fear to play" ahead of the World Cup, according to goalkeeper Alisson.

Neymar has starred on his return from a foot injury, scoring in Brazil's friendly wins over Croatia and Austria earlier this month.

The 26-year-old was sidelined for three months after needing surgery, but his return has been a boost to Tite's men before Russia 2018.

Alisson praised his team-mate for the way he has returned, as Brazil prepare for Group E matches against Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

"Neymar is doing very well, fortunately. I believe they dealt really well with his recovery process. He had a full clinical recovery," he told a news conference on Tuesday (June 12).

"Of course in the beginning when he started working with the ball and working with the team we were extra careful.

"He had to deal with the fear, which is normal after such a severe injury. And we also tried to take good care of him in the training sessions.

"Gradually he became more confident. He started in the second half in the first game , he helped us, he lost the fear to play. And in the last game he played really well and I think that made him more confident.

"We need Neymar on the field."

Brazil begin their World Cup campaign with a clash against Switzerland on Sunday (June 17).

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
