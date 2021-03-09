Football
Neymar ruled out of Champions League last-16 second leg between PSG and Barcelona

By Joe Wright

Paris, March 9: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an adductor injury against Caen in the Coupe de France on February 10.

Having missed the thumping 4-1 first-leg victory at Camp Nou, Neymar had been hoping to return for the visit of his old club to the French capital, even if he was likely to be a substitute.

However, PSG issued an update on Tuesday (March 9) to confirm the Brazil international remains out of action as he continues individual recovery work.

Left-back Juan Bernat is also still sidelined due to a knee injury, while striker Moise Kean is isolating after returning a positive coronavirus test last week.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 16:00 [IST]
