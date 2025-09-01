Football Nicolas Gonzalez Joins Atletico Madrid On Season-Long Loan From Juventus To Strengthen Attack Atletico Madrid has signed Nicolas Gonzalez on a season-long loan from Juventus. This move aims to enhance their attack as they face challenges in LaLiga. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Atletico Madrid have secured Nicolas Gonzalez from Juventus on a loan deal for the season. The agreement includes a purchase obligation for approximately £34 million. Gonzalez, who is 27, previously played for Juventus on loan from Fiorentina during the 2024-25 season before making a permanent move for £28.1 million earlier this summer.

Gonzalez's performance at Juventus saw him participate in 38 matches across various competitions, where he scored five goals and provided four assists. His nine goal contributions were surpassed only by Khephren Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani, Timothy Weah (all with 10), Kenan Yildiz (15), and Dusan Vlahovic (20).

The Argentine forward joins Atletico as their 11th signing of the summer transfer window. This comes as part of Diego Simeone's efforts to revamp the squad ahead of the 2025-26 season. Other new arrivals include Alex Baena, David Hancko, Johnny Cardoso, and Giacomo Raspadori.

Despite these additions, Atletico's start to the LaLiga season has been underwhelming. They have managed only two points from their opening three matches. Their recent draw against Alaves ended in a 1-1 stalemate, marking the first time since the 2009-10 season under Abel Resino that they failed to win any of their first three league games.

Nicolas Gonzalez might make his debut for Atletico against Villarreal on August 13. Fans are hopeful that his inclusion will help turn around the team's fortunes in LaLiga. The club aims to improve its standing after a challenging start to the campaign.

As Atletico Madrid continues to integrate its new signings into the team, supporters eagerly anticipate how these changes will impact their performance throughout the season. The club's management remains optimistic about achieving better results with this refreshed lineup.