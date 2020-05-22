Football
Zaniolo can develop into 'extraordinary player', says Mancini

By Dejan Kalinic
Nicolo Zaniolo

Rome, May 22: Italy head coach Roberto Mancini believes Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo can develop into an "extraordinary player".

Zaniolo, 20, has impressed since arriving at Roma from Inter in 2018, although he suffered a serious knee injury in January.

But Mancini feels the five-time Italy international can become a star if he remains focused.

"If he continues to train seriously and make an athlete's life, he could become an extraordinary player," he told Roma TV.

"He is young and does not yet have many Serie A matches in the legs, so that not all responsibility falls on him.

"I think he has not yet found his role. He can do two or three. He is one of those young players who with another year will be able to improve, will recover from the injury."

Zaniolo was set to miss Euro 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic meant the tournament was pushed back to next year.

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
