Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zaniolo commits to Roma with new five-year deal

By Opta
Nicolo Zaniolo

Rome, August 15: Sought-after midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has signed a new long-term contract with Roma.

The 20-year-old, who made a big impression in his first campaign at Stadio Olimpico, has put pen to paper on a deal through to June 2024.

He joined Roma as part of a swap deal that saw Radja Nainggolan head the opposite way to Inter last year and made 36 appearances last season, scoring six times.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich were among the clubs linked with the twice-capped Italy international, but he has committed his future to Roma.

Zaniolo, who arrived in Rome without a Serie A appearance to his name, told his side's official website: "A year ago it was an easy decision to choose Roma, and today it is even easier – after a season that helped me fall in love with this team and this city.

"I would like to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to tie myself even closer to these colours – it is exactly what I wanted."

News of a new deal for Zaniolo is a major boost for Roma ahead of their Serie A opener against Genoa on August 25.

More NICOLO ZANIOLO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue