Nkoudou leaves Tottenham for Monaco loan

By Opta
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

London, January 31: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has left Tottenham to join Monaco on loan for the rest of the season.

Nkoudou has struggled to make an impact at Spurs but provided the assist for Harry Winks' dramatic late winner in a 2-1 Premier League victory at Fulham earlier this month.

The 23-year-old, who started his professional career in France with Nantes, returns to Ligue 1 after leaving Marseille for Tottenham in August 2016.

Nkoudou is the latest Monaco signing of the January window, following the likes of Naldo, Gelson Martins and Cesc Fabregas to Stade Louis II.

"I am very happy to return to Ligue 1 and to get involved with Monaco," Nkoudou told the club's official website.

"I look forward to meeting my team-mates and giving everything on the field with this red and white jersey."

Monaco also confirmed on Thursday that Pele, Youssef Ait-Bennasser and Antonio Barreca have all left on loan, joining Nottingham Forest, Saint-Etienne and Newcastle United respectively.

The Ligue 1 strugglers sacked Thierry Henry last week, bringing in his predecessor and title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim as his replacement.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
