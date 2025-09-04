India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How can Harmanpreet Singh and co. progress for Final after win against Malaysia?

PAK vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-UAE Match Online And On TV

Football Nkunku Attributes Chelsea's Lack Of Success To Injuries During First Season Christopher Nkunku reflects on his injury struggles during his first season at Chelsea, which limited his contributions. Now with AC Milan, he aims for success alongside Rafael Leao. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Christopher Nkunku's first season at Chelsea was marred by injuries, affecting his performance in England. The French player joined Chelsea for the 2023-24 season after a successful stint with RB Leipzig in Germany. Unfortunately, he only managed to participate in 11 league games due to knee and hip injuries during his initial six months at the club.

Nkunku played 38 Premier League games over two seasons, starting just 11, scoring six goals, and providing two assists. Despite these setbacks, he was instrumental in Chelsea's Conference League victory, contributing five goals and three assists in nine matches of UEFA's third-tier tournament. Reflecting on his time at Stamford Bridge, Nkunku believes he gained valuable experience despite the challenges.

"I think it was all perfect when I arrived, but then I got hurt and was out for quite a few months," Nkunku stated. He expressed eagerness to return but faced another muscular issue upon his comeback. In his second season, although feeling better physically, coaching decisions limited his playtime. "I learned a lot at Chelsea. I want to be competitive and win trophies," he added.

Last week, Nkunku completed a £32 million (€37 million) transfer to AC Milan. He joins new teammates Ardon Jashari, Pervis Estupinan, and Koni De Winter at San Siro. The 27-year-old forward did not hesitate to join the Rossoneri and is excited about playing alongside Rafael Leao.

"The first time I heard about Milan's interest was when I spoke to the director of sport," Nkunku shared. "I didn't think about it too much; it was all perfect for me to come here." He expressed enthusiasm for playing as a trequartista but acknowledged that his role would depend on the coach's system.

Nkunku is eager to start playing with Milan and feels ready for the upcoming matches. "I feel good; I'm training with the team and will be ready for the first game," he said. He also noted similarities with Leao but believes they can perform well together by contributing their skills to benefit the team.

Nkunku is determined to adapt to whatever role the coach assigns him and aims to contribute effectively on the field. His transition from Chelsea marks a new chapter where he hopes to leverage his experiences and skills for success with AC Milan.