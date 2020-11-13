Northern Ireland 1-2 Slovakia (aet): Duris strikes in extra time to seal Euro 2020 spot

Belfast, November 13: Northern Ireland fell short of qualifying for their second ever European Championships as Michal Duris' extra-time goal helped Slovakia to a 2-1 win in a Euro 2020 play-off final in Belfast on Thursday (November 12).
Ian Barraclough's side had lost two Nations League games since their semi-final penalty shoot-out win over Bosnia-Herzegovina last month and they started slowly at Windsor Park, falling behind to Juraj Kuckar's 17th-minute strike.
They clawed their way back into the game three minutes from full-time, though, when Paddy McNair's low cross was diverted into his own net by Milan Skriniar.
But there was to be no fairytale ending for the hosts as substitute Duris powered home in the 110th minute to help Slovakia qualify for back-to-back European Championships and inflict a seventh defat in 11 games on Baraclough's side.
It's all over. Gutted doesn't come close #GAWA pic.twitter.com/V2b6C13mel— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 12, 2020
More than 1000 Northern Ireland fans were allowed into Windsor Park following a loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions but they had little to celebrate during an insipid start from their side.
Moments after Albert Rusnak had flashed over from inside the penalty area, Slovakia went ahead when George Saville's misplaced header allowed Kucka a free run on goal, the Parma midfielder keeping his cool to slot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell from 15 yards.
Niall McGinn blazed over from 20 yards shortly before the interval as the hosts ended the first half without a shot on target.
Northern Ireland looked sharper after the restart, with Conor Washington thumping a half-volley straight at Marek Rodak from a promising position, but Slovakia soon found their shape and comfortably held the hosts at arm's length for large periods.
Baraclough's men clawed their way back into the game with three minutes remaining, though, when Skriniar diverted McNair's low cross over Rodak from inside the six-yard box.
Substitute Kyle Lafferty came agonisingly close to sealing the win before extra time but his powerful drive from outside the area crashed against Rodak’s left-hand post.
That near-miss came back to haunt the hosts 10 minutes before the end of extra time, Duris lashing in at Peacock-Farrell's near post after Jonny Evans had failed to cut out a throughball.