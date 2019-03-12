Football

Arsenal teenager Ballard earns first Northern Ireland call-up

By Opta
Daniel Ballard - cropped
Daniel Ballard

London, March 12: Arsenal teenager Daniel Ballard has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

The 19-year-old featured three times for the Northern Ireland Under-21s last year, scoring in the 1-0 win over Iceland and starting in the victories over Spain and Slovakia.

He is the only new face in Michael O'Neill's 27-man group, though there are recalls for forwards Will Grigg and Conor Washington.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has been omitted for personal reasons while Jamie Ward, Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith and Trevor Carson are all missing through injury.

Northern Ireland, who reached the last 16 at Euro 2016, begin Euro 2020 qualifying against Estonia on March 21 in Belfast before another home game against Belarus three days later.

Their group also includes Germany and the Netherlands.

Northern Ireland squad: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard; Jamal Lewis, Conor McLaughlin, Craig Cathcart, Jonny Evans, Gareth McAuley, Tom Flanagan, Paddy McNair, Aaron Hughes, Daniel Ballard; Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis, Shane Ferguson, George Saville, Niall McGinn, Jordan Jones, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Thompson; Kyle Lafferty, Liam Boyce, Will Grigg, Conor Washington, Josh Magennis, Paul Smyth.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
