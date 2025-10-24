PKL 2025 Playoffs: Final Points Table, Qualified Teams, Full Playoff Schedule - All You Need To Know

Ekitike And Thiago Set To Clash As Liverpool Aims For Victory Against Brentford

How much Salary will Lionel Messi earn after extending contract with Inter Miami?

When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

Football Nottingham Forest Secures 2-0 Victory Over Porto Under New Manager Sean Dyche Sean Dyche's first match as Nottingham Forest manager ends in a 2-0 win against Porto in the Europa League. Goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus secured the victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sean Dyche had an impressive debut as Nottingham Forest's manager, leading them to a 2-0 victory over Porto in the Europa League. This win came just two days after he replaced Ange Postecoglou. Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus successfully converted penalties on either side of halftime, securing Forest's first European win this season.

Forest's energetic start was evident when Callum Hudson-Odoi forced an early save from Diogo Costa. The breakthrough came soon after, with Jan Bednarek penalised for handball. With Chris Wood absent due to injury, Gibbs-White confidently scored from the spot, sending Costa the wrong way.

Porto tried to respond quickly. Alan Varela's long-range shot was deflected by Matz Sels, and Samu Aghehowa narrowly missed from close range before halftime. Porto thought they had equalised through Bednarek after a swift corner routine, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call against Samu.

Hudson-Odoi faced another challenge when Bednarek blocked his attempt brilliantly. However, Forest extended their lead 13 minutes before the end. Initially, referee Radu Petrescu booked Nicolo Savona for simulation after a fall under Martim Fernandes' challenge. But after reviewing the incident pitchside, he reversed his decision and awarded a penalty.

Despite changing penalty takers, Igor Jesus confidently scored down the middle. This goal marked Forest's first win in all competitions since defeating Brentford on August 17. The victory also highlighted Dyche's positive impact on the team.

Dyche aimed to stabilise Forest after a challenging season both on and off the field. His debut victory made him the first manager since Philippe Montanier in 2016 to win his initial game at City Ground. Forest recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 2 from eight shots, three of which were on target.

Statistical Insights and Achievements

In contrast, Porto managed an xG of only 0.53 from their ten attempts. Jesus' goal brought his tally to three in the Europa League this season, tying him for the most goals in the competition so far.

This match not only marked a significant win for Nottingham Forest but also showcased Dyche’s potential to guide them through their European campaign successfully.