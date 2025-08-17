Nottingham Forest Secures Impressive 3-1 Victory Over Brentford In Premier League Opener

Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his delight as Nottingham Forest secured a 3-1 victory over Brentford in their Premier League opener. Chris Wood scored twice, and Dan Ndoye added another on his debut at the City Ground. Despite Igor Thiago's late penalty for Brentford, Forest held firm to end a seven-game winless streak in league season openers.

Forest's performance was impressive, with an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.86 from 11 shots compared to Brentford's 1.5 from 10 attempts. This marked Forest's first opening match win since the 2017-18 Championship season. Nuno praised his team's display, saying, "The boys were on fire in the way they started the game."

Nuno highlighted how the early goal settled the team and energised the fans, creating a positive atmosphere. He noted that after an initial chance for Brentford, Forest controlled the game both with and without possession. The manager was pleased with how his players pressed and managed Brentford's movements effectively.

Dan Ndoye made history by becoming the first Swiss player to score on his Premier League debut. He headed home Morgan Gibbs-White's cross in the 42nd minute. Nuno praised Ndoye's impact, stating that scoring on a debut is crucial for new players and expressing high expectations for him.

Ndoye became only the ninth player to score on his Forest debut in this competition and just the second since their promotion in 2022. His performance was part of a strong attacking display that saw Forest dominate much of the first half.

Brentford's Disappointing Start

Keith Andrews' debut as Brentford manager ended in disappointment with their first-ever Premier League opening day defeat. Andrews acknowledged a poor first-half performance and lamented missed opportunities against a clinical Forest side.

Reflecting on their improved second-half showing, Andrews noted it was challenging to translate character into action on the pitch despite encouraging words at halftime. This result marked Brentford's worst season opener since losing 3-1 to Chesterfield in 2004-05.

Looking ahead, Nottingham Forest will face Crystal Palace next weekend, while Brentford will take on Aston Villa. Both teams will aim to build on their performances as they continue their Premier League campaigns.