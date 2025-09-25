Nottingham Forest And Real Betis Share Points In Thrilling 2-2 Europa League Opener

Newcastle United To Host Tottenham Hotspur And Liverpool To Face Crystal Palace In EFL Cup Last 16

Nottingham Forest began their Europa League campaign with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Real Betis. Igor Jesus scored twice for Forest, but Antony's late equaliser secured a point for the hosts.

Nottingham Forest began their Europa League journey with a 2-2 draw against Real Betis, conceding a late equaliser to Antony. Igor Jesus scored twice quickly after Cedric Bakambu's opener, putting Forest in the lead. However, Antony's goal in the 85th minute ensured the hosts secured a point. The match marked Forest's return to European competition, and they were close to claiming victory.

Bakambu initially put Betis ahead with a powerful shot following a clever exchange with Antony. Forest responded swiftly, equalising three minutes later when Morgan Gibbs-White found Igor Jesus unmarked at the back post. Jesus calmly slotted the ball into an empty net. He then gave Forest the lead by heading in from six yards after Douglas Luiz delivered a precise corner.

Callum Hudson-Odoi nearly extended Forest's advantage just past the half-hour mark. Unfortunately, his effort hit the woodwork from close range after Oleksandr Zinchenko's corner. Despite this near miss, Forest maintained their lead until late in the game.

Betis had a quiet second half with only two shots on target before Antony's equaliser. The former Manchester United player slipped into the box unnoticed and converted Marc Roca's low cross past Matz Sels, ensuring both teams shared the points.

Forest's Performance Under Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou will reflect on this draw positively but may regret missed opportunities. His team generated an expected goals (xG) of 2.78 from 16 shots compared to Betis' xG of 0.5 from nine attempts. Igor Jesus made history by becoming the first player to score twice on his major European competition debut for Forest.

Despite his impressive performance, Forest has yet to win under Postecoglou, drawing two and losing two of their first four matches. They also lost a previous game against Swansea City despite leading 2-0, highlighting areas for improvement.

The match showcased Nottingham Forest's potential as they returned to European football. Although they couldn't secure all three points, Igor Jesus' performance was a highlight, offering hope for future matches in their campaign.