Football Nottingham Forest Faces Porto And Real Betis In Europa League Group Stage Draw Nottingham Forest's return to European football sees them face Porto and Real Betis in the Europa League group stage. Aston Villa will meet Bologna and Young Boys, both of whom they previously defeated. Published: Friday, August 29, 2025

-myKhel Team

Nottingham Forest is set to embark on its first European journey in three decades, participating in the Europa League group stage. They will face Porto and Real Betis among others. After finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, Forest was promoted to UEFA's second-tier competition following Crystal Palace's expulsion. Their fixtures include hosting Porto, Ferencvaros, Midtjylland, and Malmo, while they will travel to Betis, Braga, Sturm Graz, and Utrecht.

Forest's encounter with Malmo holds historical significance as they revisit their 1979 European Cup final victory opponents. Meanwhile, Aston Villa has a more straightforward draw. Unai Emery's team will meet familiar foes Bologna and Young Boys, both of whom they defeated comfortably during their previous Champions League campaign. However, challenging matches await them against Salzburg at home and Feyenoord away.

Scottish champions Celtic have been handed demanding fixtures against Roma and Feyenoord. Their rivals Rangers also face a tough path that includes matches against Roma and Porto. Gian Piero Gasperini's debut season with Roma presents a difficult draw as well. The Giallorossi will host Lille and Stuttgart at the Stadio Olimpico while visiting Glasgow twice to face both Celtic and Rangers.

In the Conference League, Crystal Palace has received a favourable draw after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield. Oliver Glasner's toughest challenge might be an away game against Strasbourg. The Eagles will host AZ Alkmaar, KuPS Kuopio, and AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park. Their other away fixtures include Dynamo Kyiv and Shelbourne.

The Europa League proper is scheduled to begin on September 24 and 25. Meanwhile, the Conference League will kick off on October 2. These competitions promise exciting football action as teams vie for European glory.