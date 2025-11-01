PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Nottingham Forest vs Man United Live Streaming: Confirmed Lineups, Where to Watch PL Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Nottingham Forest will be up against Manchester United at The City Ground on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in a Premier League clash that could see Manchester United climb into the top two with a victory. United come into the match on the back of three consecutive league wins, showcasing an in-form team under manager Ruben Amorim, with a confident, high-energy playing style and a potent attacking lineup.

Forest, under their new manager Sean Dyche, are struggling near the relegation zone with just 5 points from 9 games so far. Dyche's side seek to stabilize after a poor run of form, highlighted by four consecutive Premier League losses. The home team has shown a more secure defensive shape recently, but their attack still lacks sharpness, which Manchester United's organised defense could exploit.

The match is key for Forest to start climbing the table and get their confidence back, while Manchester United aims to continue building momentum and possibly secure their fourth league win in a row. Forest have shown vulnerability in defense but are known for their fighting spirit, which could pose challenges for the Red Devils.

Expected lineups hint at Manchester United's strength in the forward positions, with players like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha providing firepower, supported by key midfielders Casemiro and Fernandes. Nottingham Forest's crucial players include striker Chris Wood and fullback Neco Williams.

Nottingham Forest vs Man United Lineups

Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Man United: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Sesko

Nottingham Forest vs Man United Live Streaming

UK

There is no Live Coverage for the match in UK. But the supporters can listen to it on BBC Radio 5 Live from 3 pm GMT on Saturday (Nov 1).

India

The Nottingham vs Man United match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar from 8:30 pm IST.

USA

The match will telecast on Peacock and live streaming is also available on Peacock from 11 am ET/8 am PT on Saturday (November 1).

Nigeria

The match can be watched on SuperSport network from 3 pm WAT on Saturday.