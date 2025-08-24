Football Nuno Espirito Santo Refutes Claims Of Leaving Nottingham Forest Amid Turmoil Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed exit claims from Nottingham Forest as nonsense. He emphasised his commitment to the club and plans to meet with owner Evangelos Marinakis to address concerns. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 19:11 [IST]

Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed claims that he is trying to leave Nottingham Forest, calling them "nonsense." Reports emerged suggesting a strained relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis, which Nuno addressed before the match against Crystal Palace. These rumours surfaced amid speculation that Marinakis was considering replacing him. Despite the tension, Nuno remains focused on preparing his team for upcoming challenges.

Nuno expressed frustration over changes in Forest's recruitment strategy since Evangelos Marinakis appointed Edu Gaspar as the global head of football in July. Despite significant spending in the transfer market, including players like Omari Hutchinson and Dan Ndoye, Nuno is reportedly unhappy with the new approach. The club's spending spree also brought in Arnaud Kalimuendo, James McAtee, Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha, and Douglas Luis.

Nuno led Nottingham Forest to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season. This achievement secured their spot in the Europa League after Crystal Palace was expelled from UEFA's second-tier competition. However, recent developments have cast uncertainty over his future at the club.

When asked if he intended to leave before the game at Selhurst Park, Nuno told Sky Sports: "That's nonsense. It does not make any kind of sense. We have to focus on the game and make sure the players are ready." He emphasised his commitment to staying with Nottingham Forest despite ongoing rumours about his departure.

Asked about his desire to remain in his role, Nuno responded: "Of course. I never had any doubts." He plans to meet with Marinakis and Edu Gaspar soon to address their differences. Speculation has arisen that Ange Postecoglou or Jose Mourinho could be potential replacements if Nuno were to leave.

Despite these challenges, Nuno remains dedicated to resolving issues within the club. His focus is on ensuring that Nottingham Forest continues to perform well in both domestic and European competitions this season.